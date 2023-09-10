The amber heat health alert for Brighton and Hove and the wider south east has been extended until Tuesday (12 September).

Public health chiefs have warned the public to beware of the risks of the extended heatwave across much of the country.

They said: “Significant impacts are expected across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures.”

These include: “Observed increase in mortality across the population likely, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions.

“But impacts may also be seen in younger age groups, increased demand for remote health care services likely, internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.”

They also warned that adverse effects on the “ability of services to be delivered due to heat effects on workforce possible and many indoor environments likely to be overheating”>

This posed “risk to vulnerable people living independently in community as well as in care settings, medicines management issues, staffing issues due to external factors, eg, transport”.

And all this could put temporary pressure on power supplies, they added.

Health chiefs also urged people to take steps to keep cool, check on vulnerable neighbours and to use health services wisely, with extra pressure om hospital accident and emergency (A&E) services expected.