The council is going back to court because the Home Office has refused to rule out putting up more child refugees in hotels in Brighton and Hove.

The High Court ruled in July that the use of hotels for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children was unlawful except for “very short periods in true emergency situations”.

Today (Monday 11 September) a Labour councillor said that there was a prospect of the government placing more children in a hotel in Hove.

Councillor Lucy Helliwell, who co-chairs the council’s Children, Families and Learning Committee, spoke out at a meeting at Hove Town Hall.

She told the committee: “We recently took the Home Office to court in a bid to stop the government from routinely placing unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in hotel.

“The High Court declared it is indeed unlawful. It was a huge victory for this council.

“Despite the judgment, the Home Office refuses to rule out using the city’s hotels again, instead saying they will only use it as a last resort.

“We are therefore being forced to continue live litigation, with the case in the High Court this Friday (15 September).”

Councillor Helliwell said that a report about the issue would be brought to meeting of the committee scheduled to take place in November.