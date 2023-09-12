A Shaun the Sheep sculpture which was vandalised less than 48 hours after being installed has returned to its plinth following repairs.

Bloom, by artist Faye Bridgwater, is one of 42 sheep placed around Brighton and Hove to raise money for Martlets Hospice.

It was taken off its plinth by the Pepperpot in the early hours of Saturday morning and left in the middle of the road, where police found it.

After being taken away for repairs on Saturday, it was put back on Monday afternoon.

Claire Kidd, head of fundraising at Martlets said: “We are delighted to have Bloom bringing joy on the trail again.”|