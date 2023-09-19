Dozens of customers have backed a pub after it was threatened with enforcement action two years after the council told it it didn’t need planning permission.

The Brzn Arms in Beaconsfield Road originally submitted an application two years ago, but withdrew it when, it says, planning officers “implied a change of use was not required”.

But in July, it received a letter from the same department’s enforcement team, saying that in fact, planning permission was needed.

Now, more than 20 people have written to Brighton and Hove City Council to say they support the application.

The supporters include ward councillor Raphael Hill, who said: “I have been contacted by ward constituents who support this venue. They want to ensure its continuation as a vibrant local business that caters to a wide range of residents.”

Another comment, made by someone whose details have been redacted on the planning portal, says: “The Brazn Arms is the kind of thriving small business Brightonians should take pride in.

“It would be a grievous cultural loss if it were to discontinue trading. Please allow things to keep going as they have done.”

And another said: “The Brzn Arms transformed an abandoned lot into a community hub. It has become an important part of the neighbourhood and beyond.

“This simply cannot disappear, it would be the greatest loss for the neighbourhood in its long history.”

The pub’s design and access statement says: “The Brzn Arms has become known as a community hub that is safe and inclusive for everyone.

“The venue is often used as a space where the community meet to discuss local affairs.

“The venue is also used for fundraisers, local artist installations, talks and presentations.

“Many regulars have described the venue as a flourishing community space which they are proud to be a part of.”

The application also points out that many pubs have closed in Brighton in recent years, which led the council to put in place tougher rules making it harder to get permission to change the use of a pub to something else.

The current cost of submitting a change of use planning application is £462. Fees are not refunded if the application is withdrawn.

Brzn took over the former tool hire shop in 2021, when it had lain empty for a year.

The company started as a micro brewery at the Cobbler’s Thumb site on New England Road. It has since moved production to a larger facility in East Sussex.