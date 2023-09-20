Detectives are hunting for the owner of a pair of antique cavalry swords found by officers at a Brighton home and believed to be stolen.

The swords were found at a property in Brighton on Monday, 10 July and are believed to be stolen. Thorough enquiries have taken place since that time but to date, the owner has not been located.

PCSO Tillie Earley visited an antiques expert in Brighton where the swords were confirmed as being collectors’ items. They are 19th Century French heavy cavalry swords with brass hilts and an inscription on the blade.

Today, Sussex Police launched an appeal to reunite them with their owner.

Inspector James Ward said: “We are sure someone out there is missing these swords from their collection, and we hope to reunite them soon.”

If you are the owner of these swords and are wishing to claim them, you will need to bring proof of ownership to the front counter at John Street Police Station and speak to a member of staff.

You can also report any information to assist the enquiry online or to 101, quoting serial 1172 of 21/07.