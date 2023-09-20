Sussex’s fading promotion hopes were dealt a further blow when no play was possible for the second day running in the LV=Insurance County Championship match against Derbyshire at Derby.

Heavy rain and strong winds throughout the morning left pools of surface water on the outfield today (Wednesday 20 September).

And the umpires made the decision to abandon play for the day after an inspection shortly before noon.

It is the first time in the history of county championship matches between Derbyshire and Sussex at Derby that the opening two days have been completely washed out.

Sussex came into the match knowing that their chances of overtaking Worcestershire for the second promotion spot were slim after they were docked 12 points on Monday for a fourth fixed penalty this season.

Those hopes now look to have gone completely although there is at least better news with the weather forecast to improve.

The game could begin at some stage tomorrow depending on how quickly the Incora County Ground dries out.

Derbyshire will hope to get as much play as possible as they try to end a winless run in first-class cricket at their headquarters stretching back to September 2019 when they beat Sussex.