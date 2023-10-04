If you fancy a memorable evening out this Friday with a big difference, then you may wish to head along to Lewes High Street, as there will be a performance by Thomas Truax.

Merging a fevered imagination and solid songwriting with a mad scientist’s brain for weird gadgets, true one-off American singer Thomas Truax is currently on a run of eleven UK live shows and will play the unique Fitzroy House this Friday 6th October.

Fitzroy House is located at 10 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2AD and was originally Fitzroy Memorial Library, designed by architect George Gilbert Scott in neo-Gothic style and built in 1862. In 1897 it became Lewes’ first public library, until 1956 when it became offices. It was left empty and decaying for 20 years before being renovated and used as a family home for 40 years, as well as an occasional venue for music and theatre. In 2016 it was sold. The main focal point of the house is the double-height Octagon Room, which is quite possibly where you will find Thomas and his contraptions this Friday. Support will come from Django Spears and the doors swing open at 7pm. I hear they do mean cocktails at the bar as well.

Described by UNCUT magazine as “shaping up nicely as one of the great rock eccentrics” while Splendid magazine called him “one of the five or ten best singer/songwriters in the world that you’ve never heard of…an exceptional talent.”, he is also known for his unique self-made instruments including a motorized drum machine made of bike wheels, spoons and other found items called ‘Mother Superior’ and a souped up Gramophone called ‘The Hornicator’.

After riding the album/tour/album/tour cycle perpetually over nearly two decades with these ‘band mates’, Thomas decided it was due time to dedicate himself to expanding the menagerie with some new musical contraptions. Bolstered by his Bandcamp supporters and some Arts Council England funding, he devoted some time over the past few years to dream up and build these special new musical inventions which, alongside his familiar friends on this tour.

Notable Truax supporters and collaborators include Jarvis Cocker, Duke Special, Gemma Ray, Richard Hawley, Amanda Palmer, Brian Viglione (Dresden Dolls/Violent Femmes) Bob Log III and the late author Terry Pratchett. Drummer Budgie (of Siouxsie and the Banshees/Creatures/Slits) has also collaborated with Thomas in Berlin on some tracks.

Other media quotes:

“Endlessly inventive and creative… A show not to be missed!” – Oxford Times

“His gigs are extraordinary, fizzing with showmanship.” – Q

“When he performs, it is a spectacle – the originality and seeming impossibility of what he does is much of the appeal.” -The Guardian

Concert tickets for the Fitzroy House concert by Thomas on Friday 6th October can be located HERE.

www.thomastruax.com