A teenage boy accused of stabbing another boy to death will be asked to enter a plea in December.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Hove Crown Court this morning for a preliminary hearing.

The boy, from Southwick, has been charged with murdering Mustafa Momand, who was fatally stabbed in Queens Road last Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Richter, prosecuting, asked Judge Jeremy Gold KC for the case to be adjourned until 1 December, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Although the boy has yet to plead, a provisional trial date has been penciled in for next February should he plead not guilty

Defending, Bernard Tetlow KC said a psychiatric report would be commissioned, but added there was no suggestion the boy was unfit to stand trial.