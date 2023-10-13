A vote to remove the “freedom of the city of Brighton and Hove” from former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi is due to take place next week (Thursday 19 October).

The honorary award, conferred by Brighton and Hove City Council in 2011, recognised “her contribution in fighting totalitarianism and advocating for human rights and individual liberty in her country of Burma”.

She had already been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and the US Congressional Gold Medal during the long years that she spent under house arrest in Burma which now calls itself Myanmar.

The vote on whether to strip Aung San Suu Kyi of the freedom of Brighton and Hove will be held at a special meeting of the council at Hove Town Hall.

A report to councillors said: “Between 2016 and 2021 she was the State Counsellor of Myanmar (equivalent to a prime minister) and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Unfortunately, this was a time when gross violations of human rights and what many describe as genocide was conducted against the Rohingya community in Burma.

“Aung San Suu Kyi did not take any steps or advocate the protection of the minority Muslim Rohingya community and some say she supported the actions of the military in carrying out the atrocities.

“These human rights violations continue.

“Many cities, including Oxford, the City of London Corporation, Edinburgh and Dublin have revoked the freedom of the city awarded to Aung San Suu Kyi. Amnesty International withdrew her human rights award. These are only some of the examples of awards she lost.

“In 2018, Brighton and Hove City Council considered a joint motion from the Labour and Co-operative and Green groups which stated: ‘This council resolves, in the light of continuing lack of protection of the human rights of the Rohingya people in Myanmar, many of whom are now refugees in Bangladesh, to remove at the earliest opportunity the freedom of the city granted to Aung San Suu Kyi in 2011.’

“A two thirds majority was required to pass the resolution to remove the freedom of city by full council and this threshold was not reached. The award therefore remains in place.

“It is some five years since the matter was considered and there has been no improvement in the human rights situation in Burma as it affects the Rohingya people.

“To continue to allow the honorary freedom of the city awarded in 2011 to remain in place risks the council being associated, albeit indirectly, with indifference to the suffering of the Rohingya people and is inconsistent with the council’s values and anti-racist strategy.

“It is therefore proposed that the conferring of the freedom of the city be reconsidered with a recommendation to revoke it.

“Accordingly, a further special meeting has been convened to consider the proposal again to remove the freedom of the city from Aung San Suu Kyi.

“If passed, the freedom of the city will be revoked with immediate effect.”

The special council meeting is due to take place at Hove Town Hall at 3.30pm on Thursday (19 October). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.