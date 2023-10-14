John Robb, Simon Price and Dorothy Max Prior….what do they have in common? Firstly, they are all involved in the music industry in some way. Secondly, they are all authors. Thirdly, they were all friends of my late partner Jordan Mooney! In fact two of them were present at ‘The Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ at the Concorde 2 last year – Read the account of that wonderful day HERE.

The trio will be getting together at Resident Brighton on Thursday 30th November in order to shed the insider knowledge on topics dear to their hearts, or as Resident put it “a very rare opportunity to see 3 knowledgeable stalwarts of their respective scenes, thrash out (hopefully not literally!) topics covered in their various excellent tomes”.

Thus you can expect a thrilling, knowledge filled conversation littered with some juicy morsels from each of their respective books, John Robb’s ‘The Art Of Darkness: A History Of Goth’ (info HERE), Simon Price’s ‘Curepedia : An A-Z Of The Cure’ (info HERE) and Dorothy Max Prior’s ‘69 Exhibition Road’ (info HERE).

The event is currently listed as a 6pm start, so better get down there nice and early! Details on how you can attend this interesting event are available HERE.