As much as 7.5cm of rain could fall on Sussex on Friday as Storm Babet moves across the UK, the Met Office has warned.

The first of the storms’ rain has already started falling in Brighton and Hove, with high winds forecast later this afternoon.

But the worst of the weather is due on Friday, with up to 12 hours of heavy rain possible.

The yellow be aware weather warning, which starts at 6am on Friday and runs until 8pm, also says dangerous coastal conditions could develop.

The warning says: “An area of low pressure arriving from the south could bring a 6-12 hour period of heavy rain to parts of southeast England.

“Confidence is currently very low for precise details, but there is a chance of 30-50mm widely across this area and a small chance of as much as 75 mm in a few places, these most likely over parts of Sussex, Kent and Essex.

“On top of preceding rain, this is thought to be sufficient to cause disruption.

“Strong easterly winds may affect eastern coastal areas too, with some large waves and dangerous coastal conditions developing in places.”