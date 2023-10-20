A cut through used by aggressive motorcyclists and as a gathering place for gangs of drug dealers is to be gated off.

Residents say speeding bikers have narrowly missed children accessing the playground, and one resident was seriously assaulted after challenging them.

Councillors this month approved an order to install the gates at either end of Nelson Row, between the Milner and Kingswood flats on the Tarner estate.

The public space protection order (PSPO) lasts for up to three years.

Last Friday, Brighton and Hove City’s Equalities, Community Safety & Human Rights Committee heard that residents had been reporting serious concerns to the council for some time.

As well as drug dealing, drug users hang around the bin store near where one set of gates is due to be installed shortly.

One set will be put at the junction with Kingswood Street and the other at the northern edge of the Milwood Centre.

Both gates will be opened for access to essential vehicles and emergency services, but would generally be closed and locked, with the design including unlocked accessible self-closing pedestrian gates to allow easy pedestrian access at all times.

Consultation on the proposal took place in August 2023, and was showed substantial support was shown from residents.

The committee also approved the renewal of previous PSPOs about to expire relating to dog control, consumption of alcohol in public spaces and gating restrictions in Brunswick Row, Farman Street, Oxford Court and St James Court.

The renewed PSPOs will be live and published on the website this month.

Committee chair Leslie Pumm said: “We want to make sure everyone feels secure in and create safe public spaces. There is no public space in our city for fear of crime, violence and abuse.

“We’ve listened to residents and their rightful concerns about anti-social behaviour in Nelson Row is terrible.

“I’d like to thank them for their support of the PSPO to install gates. We’re aiming to get those in place as soon as possible to help put a stop to the issues resident have been facing.”