Several police cars were involved in a 12-mile chase which started in Brighton yesterday lunchtime (Thursday 19 October).
A number of vehicles were damaged before a car, which had been reported stolen, was finally stopped in Worthing.
Sussex Police said: “Officers stopped the vehicle in North Street, Worthing, following a pursuit and arrested a 31-year-old man.”
At least three police cars appeared to have been damaged during the chase.
No one was reported to have been injured.
The car that was brought to a halt was a silver Volkswagen (VW).
