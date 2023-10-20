Several police cars were involved in a 12-mile chase which started in Brighton yesterday lunchtime (Thursday 19 October).

A number of vehicles were damaged before a car, which had been reported stolen, was finally stopped in Worthing.

Sussex Police said: “Officers stopped the vehicle in North Street, Worthing, following a pursuit and arrested a 31-year-old man.”

At least three police cars appeared to have been damaged during the chase.

No one was reported to have been injured.

The car that was brought to a halt was a silver Volkswagen (VW).