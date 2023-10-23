STARBENDERS + EVERYDAY SAINTS – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 18.10.23

American rock band Starbenders formed in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia back in 2013 when lead singer and guitarist Kimi Shelter contacted her former bandmate Aaron Lecesne about doing a new project. After adding guitarist Kriss Tokaji and drummer Emily Moon, the quartet signed to former Lady Gaga music director/guitarist Nico Constantine’s label, Institution Records. With Constantine serving as their producer, the band released three EPs, one full-length album, one 7-inch, and six singles on the label, as well as two singles and two full-length albums on Sumerian Records, with the latest of these being the new 13-track ‘Take Back The Night’ which dropped on 22nd September and is available HERE.

In support of this new long-player, Starbenders are out on tour and tonight’s meeting at the popular Green Door Store courtesy of local promoters LOUT, is as far as I can tell, the band’s debut Brighton performance! The chosen support act for this evening are Everyday Saints but more on them later.

Let’s face it, Starbenders look like a modern day take on Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers or early days Blondie, and they certainly ooze coolness for every bead of sweat from their fit physique’s, but can they play and are they any good? You would think so for a band that has toured the world with everyone from Alice In Chains to Palaye Royale. So let’s find out shall we?……

Tucked within a railway arch in Brighton, the Green Door Store’s intimate confines are about to resonate with the sounds of Starbenders all the way from Georgia, USA. With a maximum capacity of 170, the venue’s smoke-darkened brickwork and Victorian dereliction promise an intimate affair for a band that’s shared the boards with everyone from Alice In Chains to Palaye Royale on this headline tour for their latest platter, ‘Take Back The Night’ should be a cracker.

Kimi Shelter, the band’s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, enters the stage in darkness and emerges from the mist. Her voluminous, curly black hair cascades down her back, seemingly with more volume than their amplifiers. Her eyes, accentuated with striking red makeup, contrasted with the black Gibson guitar she held, its body adorned with a dripping red heart. Dressed in a leather biker jacket over a form-fitting lycra catsuit. Beside her, bassist Aaron Lecesne also donning a leather jacket with plaid trousers, contrasting starkly with the white bass guitar. To the right stands Kriss Tokaji, bare-chested from the off and sporting rock n roll standard issue leather trousers, his dark, long curly hair evoking Slash from Guns’ n’ Roses and adorned with a sweet-looking Gibson Les Paul guitar. The drumkit tonight is placed on stage left, giving a great view of the drum action from the incredible Emily Moon tonight dressed in a black V-neck lycra catsuit with visible tape covering her modesty.

The band kick off the night with the up-tempo ‘Blood Moon’, an explosive opener that immediately sets the tone with a guitar intro that brings to mind early Motley Crue. ‘Holy Mother’ follows, and it’s another crowd-pleaser. The venue is not packed to the rafters but healthy for a school night, and those here seem genuine fans, mostly singing along even to the new tracks. Kimi’s playful inquiry, “Are there any witches in the audience tonight?” signalled the onset of ‘BITCHES BE WITCHES’. Then another new one, ‘Marianne’, and then ‘Looking For Veins’ showcased their versatility, with the latter’s instrumental break giving the fans a moment to truly appreciate the band’s musical prowess. ‘We’re Not Okay’ and ‘Cover Me’ followed, each song adding to the electric growing atmosphere. Kimi Shelter manages to go from a whisper to a growl with ease and brings a classy mix of Stevie Nicks meets Joan Jett, a real winner.

The band effortlessly navigate through ‘Body Talk’ and ‘Seven White Horses’, each track intensifying the energy in the room as more bodies dance along.

‘Push’ and ‘Cherry Wine’ continue to elevate the night, with the latter being a masterclass in pop-rock. The darker tones of ‘Dark Spell’ provided a beautiful contrast, leading seamlessly into the anthemic ‘The Game’ with its shout-it-out chorus. The band’s rendition of ‘Sex’ is met with approval, setting the stage for the emotionally charged ‘If You Need It’, the latest single, which oozes passion with its slow build-up and its raging chorus, showing the entire range of the vocalist’s range and my highlight of the night.

However, when all seamed done and dusted, the applause and chants of one more song bring back the band for an encore. A masterful cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Precious’ was the cherry on top, wrapping up a night of true rock ‘n’ roll passion. With each song, Starbenders showcased their ability to blend ’70s glam rock, punk, pop and goth, solidifying their reputation as definitely one to watch, and I am sure next time they come to the UK, the venues are only going to grow in size.

Starbenders:

Kimi Shelter – vocals, guitar

Aaron Lecesne – bass

Emily Moon – drums

Kriss Tokaji – guitar

Starbenders setlist:

‘Blood Moon’

‘Holy Mother’

‘BITCHES BE WITCHES’

‘Marianne’

‘Looking For Veins’

‘We’re Not Okay’

‘Cover Me’

‘Body Talk’

‘Seven White Horses’

‘Push’

‘Cherry Wine’

‘Dark Spell’

‘The Game’

‘Sex’

‘If You Need It’

(encore)

‘Precious’ (Depeche Mode cover)

www.starbenders.com

Support this evening came from relatively new Brighton four-piece Everyday Saints who describe themselves as “evil dingepop disco vampires”. The scene was almost cinematic: Pip Rainbird, the lead vocalist and guitarist, draped in a pristine white wedding dress with floral trimmings in her hair, looked like she stepped out of a fairy tale. Gary Holder, the bassist, contrasted this with a sultry, long black satin dress, Dr Martens boots, and a gleaming white Fender bass. Adding to the ensemble was Jade Middo on backing vocals and Korg synth, her blonde hair shimmering under the lights, her spectacles reflecting the stage, all while adorned in sombre funeral black. And then there was drummer James Moore, casually donned in a white t-shirt and black tank top, looking slightly out of place; perhaps he missed the thematic memo?

A decent crowd had gathered as they launched into a mesmerising 30-minute performance, weaving an ethereal tapestry of sound that danced between dream and nightmare. The acoustics at the GDS did justice, making the quartet occasionally sound as grand as an orchestra. Jade’s synth work added an unmistakable 80s cinematic vibe reminiscent of iconic film scores. Pip’s voice, powerful and resonant, grew bolder with each passing song, culminating in some truly magical harmonised moments with Jade, particularly during the standout ‘Distress Yourself’. This dark 80s-inspired pop track carried a haunting synth part that echoed the eerie brilliance of John Carpenter.

Their final song, ‘Pink Kiss’, was an enchanting, almost gothic melody that began softly and crescendoed midway, capping off a memorable and yet a little strange in a good way set. Gary and James provided the rhythmic backbone, adding depth and gravitas to the tracks. While I’m unfamiliar with how long Everyday Saints have been on the scene, and their style is a departure from my usual preferences, I’ll be interested in how this band progresses.

Everyday Saints will next be out in action in Brighton when they rock on up to The Pipeline as part of an evening of Alternative Rock on Saturday 25th November, where they will be sharing the bill with Shallow Honey, Rottweiler and Porcelain Doll – Purchase your tickets HERE.

Everyday Saints:

Pip Rainbird – vocals, guitar

Jade Middo – vocals, synth

Gary Holder – bass

James Moore – drums

Everyday Saints setlist:

‘Narcolepsies’

‘Salem’

‘Soma’

‘She Said’

‘Was The Gun’

‘Distress Yourself’

‘Pink Kiss’

linktr.ee/everydaysaints

(More photos from this concert can be found HERE).