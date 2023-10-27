A thief stole a racing car and trailer from Hove seafront last month.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for witnesses and information as they continued to investigate the theft.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a vehicle and trailer were stolen from an address in Hove.

“Officers are investigating the theft at Kingsway, Hove, near the junction with St Leonards Gardens.

“A high-value trailer and off-road race car were taken.”

The theft is believed to have happened overnight on Wednesday 13 September and Thursday 14 September.

CCTV footage appears to show the trailer being attached to a silver 4×4 vehicle.

Sussex Police added: “Police believe that the driver of that vehicle may have links to Surrey – and information suggests the vehicle passed through the A247 near Send and later through Woodstock Lane South in Claygate.

“Anyone in the Surrey area who has seen the trailer or vehicle or who has noticed anything suspicious is asked to come forward.

“Meanwhile, witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 01273 470101, quoting serial 367 of 14/09”