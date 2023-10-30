Lake Malice is Alice Guala and Blake Cornwall, from Brighton. Influenced by Japanese Anime in style, writing about past trauma and real-life experiences; the band is a fast-growing force in the alternative scene. The band’s splicing of hyperpop and metal has earned them two nominations at the Heavy Music Awards in the ‘Best UK Breakthrough Artist’ and ‘Best Breakthrough Live Artist’ categories.

Support for Lake Malice includes BBC Radio 1 and Kerrang! Radio, as well as receiving attention from the likes of Kerrang! online, Metal Hammer, and Rock Sound to name but a few to date.

Lake Malice has also hit the ground touring in 2023, recently appearing as special guests for Bloodywood, Vukovi, and Vended across the U.K and Europe, as well as playing The Great Escape, 2000Trees, and Download Festivals. From tonight they undergo their biggest tour yet, as special guests for Enter Shikari on their European dates.

They will now also be performing a dozen headline gigs right across the UK next March, opening up with a date at the Green Door Store on Wednesday 6th March courtesy of local promoters Lout.

Check out the video for 'Mitsuko' from their new debut 'Post Genesis' EP

