A woman has reported being sexually assaulted while out in Hove.

Sussex Police published security camera pictures of a potential witness this afternoon (Monday 13 November).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman reported being sexually assaulted.

“The victim was at the Paris House pub (Le Pub) in Western Road, on Saturday 7 October at around 11pm when the incident took place.

“Police would like to speak with the woman in the images as she may be able to assist with our inquiries.

“If you have any information which could help with identification, you can make an online report or call 101 quoting reference: 1550 of 07/10.”