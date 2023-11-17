A truck believed to have been used to fly-tip tonnes of waste next to a community orchard has been seized.

The council’s environmental enforcement officers seized the Ford Transit Tipper in Whitehawk Road at 7am this morning.

It’s believed to have been used to fly-tip in two locations being investigated by Brighton and Hove City Council.

One of these was the slip road next to the Racehill Community Orchard, where building rubble, bin bags and household goods were dumped overnight and discovered early on 2 November.

When the fly-tipping was first reported, lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins vowed to “leave no stone unturned” in tracking down those responsible.

He said: “We are investigating this appalling case of fly-tipping and will be collating evidence to identify those responsible.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to fly-tipping of any sort. Once those responsible are identified, we will be looking to prosecute them.

“The fact that somebody would even consider dumping waste right in the middle of an access route to such a beautiful location used by our communities is frankly unbelievable.”

A notice on the council’s website detailing the seizure of the truck, registration NL58 UBB, says: “On 17 November 2023 at 7am the above mentioned vehicle was seized having believed to be involved in the commission of two offences, namely depositing controlled waste, or knowingly cause or knowingly permit controlled waste to be deposited in or on any land in breach of s33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 namely on land not knowingly belonging to you.

“This is a matter under investigation by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environmental Enforcement team.”

It advises the owner that if they want the vehicle to be returned, they have to put in a claim backed up by proof they own the van, and that they are insured to drive it and have a valid waste carrier licence.

If no successful claim is made by 15 December, the vehicle can be sold or destroyed.

The investigation continues.