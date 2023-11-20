‘The Great Escape’ have announced that indie singer-songwriter Faye Webster as the first artist performing one of the festival’s Spotlight shows at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall, while celebrated US-Indian star Sid Sriram will top the bill at the BBC Asian Network Stage.

A further 26 artists have also been revealed to complete the ‘First Fifty’, featuring some of the most promising emerging artists that will be gracing ‘The Great Escape’ in 2024. Tickets are available HERE.

SPOTLIGHT – FAYE WEBSTER:

Faye Webster is set to shine at ‘The Great Escape’ at a special Spotlight show. With a unique blend of folk, indie pop, and R&B influences, Faye’s music is characterised by her heartfelt songwriting and soulful vocals. Since her debut at the festival in 2019, her critically acclaimed albums ‘Atlanta Millionaires Club’ and ‘I Know I’m Funny haha’ have established her as a fresh and compelling voice in contemporary music. She will bring her captivating live show to the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Friday 17th May. Access to the Spotlight shows will be via standalone tickets, available now via

BBC ASIAN NETWORK – SID SRIRAM:

Sid Sriram is a multifaceted artist, celebrated for his enchanting blend of R&B, soul, and Indian classical music. Born in India, and raised in the United States, Sid’s unique background has heavily influenced his distinctive sound. His velvety, soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics have earned him a dedicated global fanbase, aided by collaborations with Jon Batiste and Quincy Jones. ‘The Great Escape’ have announced that he will play the headline slot at the BBC Asian Network Stage in May 2024. As a stage host and partner of the event, BBC Asian Network will present festival goers with some of the finest talent in British Asian and popular South Asian music and culture.

FULL ‘FIRST FIFTY’ ACTS REVEALED:

‘The Great Escape’ has also shared the final 26 names to complete the line-up of the ‘FIRST FIFTY’ artists performing at the festival – one of the hottest tip lists of the year for the industry’s freshest emerging talent.

Many of the artists will be performing in the ‘FIRST FIFTY’ live launch this evening as ‘The Great Escape’ hosts gigs across eight East London venues, showcasing these exciting artists ahead of their festival appearances in Brighton next year. Highlights including Babymorocco taking to the stage at Shacklewell Arms, Picture Parlour rocking The Victoria and Big Special gracing MOTH Club.

The acts announced include experimental four-piece Automotion, Canadian singer-songwriter Aysanabee, chugging Aussies Battlesnake, energetic punk band CARSICK, indie-pop Mancunians Corella, folk-electronic artist Eve Owen, New York indie-rocker Malice K, Spanish-American singer songwriter Victoria Canal, alt-pop singer Olivia Lunny, eclectic Worldbeat group Sirens Of Lesbos, indie-pop artist Zach Templar and more.

The ‘FIRST FIFTY’ is completed by the addition of Bishopskin, Cosmorat, DARTZ, Ebbb, En Attendant Ana, ENOLA, Fiona-Lee, Food House, Rum Jungle, Sailor Honeymoon, SILA LUA, Ugly and YHWH Nailgun.

Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, ‘The Great Escape’ is the festival for new music. Playing host to over 500 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, the festival will kick off the 2024 festival season from 15th to 18th May 2024 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £89.25 and are on sale HERE.

THE GREAT ESCAPE 2024 LINEUP SO FAR (A-Z):

Faye Webster – SPOTLIGHT SHOW

Automotion

Aysanabee

Babymorocco

Battlesnake

Big Special

Bishopskin

BODUR

Cardinals

Carsick

Corella

Cosmorat

Darren Kiely

DARTZ

Eaves Wilder

Ebbb

Emmeline

En Attendant Ana

Erin LeCount

Eve Owen

Fiona-Lee

Food House

Friedberg

Gia Ford

Hana Lili

Jacob Alon

King Isis

LVRA

Malice K

Mock Media

No Windows

Olivia Lunny

Oscar Browne

Picture Parlour

Ray Laurél

Rum Jungle

Sailor Honeymoon

Sarah Crean

Sid Sriram

SILA LUA

Sirens Of Lesbos

Solaariss

The New Eves

Tom Rasmussen

Trout

Ugly

Victoria Canal

YHWH Nailgun

Zach Templar

