The Zutons have today announced details of a full UK tour (which includes a date at Chalk in Brighton), in support of forthcoming album ‘The Big Decider’, which arrives on 26th April 2024. Having sold out their run of intimate live shows set to take place in January, February and March of next year, this full UK tour goes on general sale on this Friday 8th December.

The Zutons April 2024 UK headline tour:

Fri 12 Apr – Marble Factory, Bristol

Sat 13 Apr – New Century Hall, Manchester

Sun 14 Apr – Wylam Brewery, Newcastle

Tue 16 Apr – XOYO, Birmingham

Wed 17 Apr – Leadmill, Sheffield

Thu 18 Apr – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow

Sun 21 Apr – Engine Rooms, Southampton

Mon 22 Apr – Chalk, Brighton

Wed 24 Apr – Pryzm, Kingston

Thu 25 Apr – O2 Academy, Oxford

Fri 26 Apr – Olympia, Liverpool

The Zutons have announced details of their first album together for 16 years. ‘The Big Decider’ is out 26th April and was recorded at Abbey Road Studios with legendary songwriter and producer Nile Rodgers, alongside the band’s original producer Ian Broudie. The multi-platinum selling band released three studio albums between 2004 and 2008, scoring 9 UK Top 40 singles including two Top 10s with ‘Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love?’ and the all- conquering ‘Valerie’, the latter a triple-platinum hit for Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse. Today they return to share the fruits of their extended time away.

‘The Big Decider’ comes into view as an album of stark significance to the band, completed by Dave McCabe (guitar, lead vocals), Abi Harding (saxophone, vocals) and Sean Payne (drums, vocals). Written against the backdrop of a decade and a half’s worth of lived experience, it is born under the weight of family tragedies, lives lost and created, reality checks, and home truths faced up to and stared down. Wrestled into shape under the kind of steam that only decades-long friendships – with all their messy fall-outs, make-ups, breakdowns and ultimately love – can muster, ‘The Big Decider’ became the sound of water passing under the bridge, and love for music, love for each other, and love for creating together becoming the most important thing of all.

Curiously, the pandemic seemingly fast-tracked the process of the band’s next phase. As McCabe characterises that time, shortly before he went into rehab: “We were all living together in our own little bubble, plenty of booze and mushrooms and a lot of bonding! It was necessary.” It was McCabe’s subsequent time in rehab that truly sparked a turning point in the positivity of the new album and the joyful experience of putting it together. Harding says: “Dave has been through an awful lot in the last few years, and these things have obviously really impacted him. But his songwriting has only got better. Now he spends more time on his songs. He’s in touch with his own and others’ emotions, and that all goes into the songs. It has been so nice to watch him grow. I’m so proud of him.”

Talking about the new album, lead singer and guitarist Dave McCabe says: “Working with Nile was just an amazing experience, he gave me a confidence that I’ve never felt before making a record. He’s very laid-back as a person and a good listener. On the song ‘Disappear’ , I wrote a spoken word piece about The Zutons travelling the stars and galaxies asking the most powerful question in the universe, “Why?”. I asked Nile if he’d read it out over the top of the end section of the song, thinking he’d just say no. But he jumped in the vocal booth with his chain around his neck and his sunglasses on and did about 20 different takes, all in different styles of himself. It was mind-blowing! It was as though he really does travel around the universe in some spaceship and just makes music in his spare time. He’s just one of the coolest people I’ve ever met.

It was great to reconnect with Ian Broudie on this record as well. He told me the demo of Big Decider brought a tear to his eye and that’s why he said yes to working with us again. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the album so getting that reaction from Ian made me feel like we were doing something right. The song spoke for itself.”

Long-anticipated, authentically hard-won, scorchingly self-aware and truly worth the wait, ‘The Big Decider’ is the sound of a band channelling what Abi Harding describes as a lifetime of “great chemistry and great connection”. Or, as Sean Payne puts it: “We had a genuine feeling of a shared vision. In the past we haven’t really said how we feel, or we’ve taken each other the wrong way. But this album was different. We really didn’t feel good until it was just how we wanted it.”

As sunny as it is poignant, as heartfelt as it is triumphant and – for the band – as liberating as it is cathartic, ‘The Big Decider’ reminds us that the magical songwriting smarts of The Zutons has been absent for too long. They are The Zutons, they are back, and they’re here to uplift your 2024.

