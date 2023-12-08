Dozens of Sussex Police officers are taking part in a search for a teenage girl, a toddler and a young man who may have been sleeping rough in the Brighton area.

Two police were using a drone in Queen’s Park earlier while others checked security camera footage and made house to house inquiries as they stepped up their efforts to find the three people.

Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of two people and a toddler who may be sleeping outdoors in the Brighton area.

“A member of the public contacted police concerned about a teenage girl who had been seen sleeping in Queen’s Park.

“The girl had also been seen with a man, described as late teens to early twenties, and an 18-month-old toddler. They were last seen in the park on Wednesday 6 December.

“Searches of the park and the surrounding area have been carried out by specially trained officers – and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish their identities and to try to locate them to ensure their welfare.

“This includes a review of CCTV footage in the area and liaison with local transport networks.

“The girl is reported to have blonde, messy-style hair and was last seen wearing a pale blue and pink tracksuit. She is said to speak with a northern accent. They are believed to be in possession of a pushchair that is overladen with baggage.”

Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said: “We are working hard to establish the identity of these two people and the toddler and the circumstances around them.

“We are keen to provide any assistance that we can to them to ensure their safety and that they receive appropriate support, particularly during these changeable weather conditions.

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen them either before or after Wednesday 6 December or who has any information which could help us locate them to please get in touch.

“If either of the people involved see this appeal themselves, please contact us to let us know that you and the child are safe. There is help and support available to you.”

