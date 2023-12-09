A woman suffered a serious leg injury in a hit and run in Hove, police said today (Saturday 9 December).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in Hove.

“The 32-year-old victim was walking along Portland Road when it’s believed she was hit by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

“She suffered a serious leg injury requiring surgery and remains in hospital at this time.

“It happened sometime between the evening of Saturday 2 December and the early hours of Sunday 3 December.

“Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area at that time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1063 of 04/12.”