It has this morning been announced that the annual Triptych will be taking place in Brighton to ward off those January Blues! Triptych is a series of three music events brought to you by Brighton’s ‘Love Thy Neighbour’ label and promoters.

The events will run on Thursday 18th, Friday 19th and Saturday 20th January 2024 and will all be held at The Hope & Ruin located on Queens Road, Brighton, where three of ‘Love Thy Neighbours’ favourite music acts will perform live sets each evening.

Each night will carry a vinyl record release featuring the acts that have performed on that evening. These vinyl releases are seriously limited with a mere 15 copies available for purchase each night! Yes, that’s correct, just 15. So across the three nights there are only a total of 45 pieces of yummy vinyl, so collectors take note!

The nine artists taking part will be:

TRIPTYCH 1 – Thursday 18th January 8pm-11pm

SUEP, Sad Dads, Fruity Water

TRIPTYCH 2 – Friday 19th January 8pm-11pm

Milo Korbenski, The Roebucks, Route 500

TRIPTYCH 3 – Saturday 20th January 8pm-11pm

School Disco, Melt Plastic Group, Guiseberg

Let’s meet the artists….

Triptych 1 – Thursday 18th January 8pm-11pm

SUEP: London-based ‘indie-supergroup’ SUEP announce their long-awaited debut mini-album Shop, a collection of six oddball, car-boot-sale pop songs with a sprinkling of theatrical storytelling. Led by Georgie Stott (of Porridge Radio, Garden Centre) and Josh Harvey, SUEP was born out of a near-decade of playing in sheds and barns with like-minded personnel, holding a mutual love for Paul McCartney, Jona Lewie, the B-52s, Devo and other performative freaks enjoying themselves.

Sad Dads: “There was banter between the guys as in a mock phone call. It wasn’t doing it for me and don’t mention “Pilot Simulator”. Why don’t they just stick to the Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers sound achieved for tune two and drop the twaddle? The third number’s vocals were delivered like Mark E Smith as if he was in a country band…nope not for me!” – Nick Linazasoro, Brighton and Hove News.

Fruity Water: Fruity Water are a two-piece electronic indie duo from Brighton featuring Adam Bell and Alan Odgers. The two formed Fruity Water as a DIY side project to the band Octopuses and were surprised when their singles to debut album Thirst Takes received considerable play on BBC 6Music. After releasing their 2nd album in the height of lockdown, the group are back on the Brighton scene, regularly playing at their local Rossi Bar dance night Midnight Salad.

Triptych 2 – Friday 19th January 8pm-11pm

Milo Korbenski: Milo Korbenski is a shadowy, anonymous Brighton solo musician only publicly seen in a featureless white mask, Stetson and denim jacket. However, his deeply expressive take on lo-fi slacker indie invokes a heartfelt intimacy, singing straight from the soul. A true auteur, and inexhaustibly prolific, Milo recorded, designed and self-released a number of albums on streaming platforms (and enjoyed staggering listening figures) without any backing, and only recently signed his first record deal. The fruits of this self-releasing period are collected on 2023 release “Vol. 1”, in celebration not only of his first initiation into a label roster, but also of the thrilling deftness of his songcraft. The collection explores a multitude of catchy-as-hell hooks, clever lyrical wordplay, and deceptively lean instrumentation that belies its own simplicity.

The Roebucks: Formed in 2021, Brighton-raised ‘The Roebucks’ take influence from Americana; shifting from soft alt-country to something altogether rockier. The four-piece puts songwriting at the forefront of their creative process resulting in tunes filled with sweet harmonies, jangly melodies and nifty guitar breaks. The Roebucks have been gigging extensively in Brighton and London and have attracted an ever-growing following. Their first two releases (‘Sable’ 2022 and ‘Tomorrow is a Lie’ 2023) have boosted the band’s profile with extensive play on Marc Riley’s Radio 6 show. With recent time spent in the studio, expect more from the band soon.

Route 500: Route 500 is the musical world of Derek Inver – observational lyrics, compelling vocals and dissociative recollections make up their dynamic, lo-fi sound. The Brighton based project pursues rawness over perfection and captures the darker inner workings and depths of the human psyche. The band have drawn comparisons to the likes of The Microphones, Big Thief and Red House Painters, earning an ever-expanding following of loyal listeners.

Triptych 3 – Saturday 20th January 8pm-11pm

School Disco: Having supported the likes of Wolf Alice, Froth, Lime Garden and Frankie and the Witch Fingers, School Disco are back with a brand spanking new release ready to rock for the ages. Previously receiving support from BBC introducing, CLUNK Magazine, Spotify and Amazing radio, the bands upwards trajectory is unstoppable, and their upcoming releases are only set to propel them further into indie rock fame.

Melt Plastic Group: Channelled onto wax via three humans from Brighton and Hove comes the debut album proper from far-out psych rockers Melt Plastic Group. A strictly limited run of150, the record is out on Feral Child Recordings on 14th August 2023 and arrives cloaked in red vinyl, side-kicked by an MPG beer mat. The band are inspired by the warped vision of former Sunlight Service Group frontman Willy Robinson, who lives in Hove but opts to inhabit a universe where tentacled aliens hang out with talking vegetables against a backdrop of brutalist 1970s concrete.

Guiseberg: Guiseberg is a project exploring sampling, electronica, vocal textures and soundscapes. Born from a desire to make music for the sake of making music.

We have reviewed the past few years of the Triptych events. In order to get an idea as to how Triptych works, you can read our reviews of the January 2023 gigs below:

