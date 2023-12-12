Brighton-based indie record label Goo Records has teamed up with Music Venue Trust (MVT) to create a fundraising live album featuring the cream of the Brighton music scene. The album is titled ‘Alive By The Seaside’ and will be released via Goo Records on 26th January 2024 on clear blue sea vinyl, CD, download and streaming services – All profits go to Music Venue Trust to support venues in Brighton & Hove.

It features ten Brighton-based bands, recorded playing live in a Brighton venue during 2023. Alongside legends like The Wedding Present and Immersion (Colin Newman and Malka Spigel), it also features exciting performances by rising stars such as Hutch, ĠENN and Welly.

Goo Records founders Tony Bartholomew and Dorian Rogers were inspired to pull the album together by what they were seeing in the live music scene in Brighton. Tony Bartholomew explains:

“This compilation album is both a celebration and a snapshot of a period of time that feels special – the Brighton live music scene in 2023. It’s been a real joy to watch such a diverse range of bands growing and thriving around the city – many of them close friends with each other or even playing in each other’s bands. So we wanted to capture what we’ve been seeing this year.”

Dorian Rogers adds:

“The vibrant music culture of Brighton would not exist without all the brilliant live music venues in the city. But we’re constantly seeing threats to the existence of these important cultural hubs and we know that MVT are doing so much great work to stop this happening. So we decided that all the profits from this album should go to MVT who will use the funds to support grassroots music venues in Brighton & Hove.”

Beverley Whitrick, COO of Music Venue Trust is very excited about this project:

“With heartfelt gratitude, we extend our thanks to Goo Records and every artist involved for their unwavering support in bolstering grassroots music venues. Through the sale of this live vinyl, they’ve not just shared beautiful music, but they’ve also illuminated the importance of the advocacy and action that is desperately needed by all to protect these cultural hubs. Their dedication showcases the power of music to unite, uplift, and make a meaningful difference in our communities. Thank you for championing the heartbeat of Brighton & Hove”.

Sally Oakenfold is Creative Director and Booker at one of Brighton’s most loved venues, The Hope & Ruin. She is also Chair of Music Venues Alliance (MVA) Brighton and explains how, despite Brighton’s thriving live scene being made up of a number of grassroots venues, there are still many challenges they face:

“We still have lots of problems to deal with. Money is always tight and bills keep going up and up. Housing developments and the potential for noise complaints are an ever present threat as the recent Planning application next door to The Prince Albert and another application opposite The Hope & Ruin, Rossi Bar and Folklore Rooms have shown.”

MVT is a crucial resource in helping venues understand how to best fight these issues. They offer invaluable help, including advice on Planning and how to navigate the complex system, to writing letters to MPs and helping with campaigns. She adds:

“We have even formed our own alliance, MVA Brighton, which has given us a much louder voice locally and provided us with a unified response to rally our supporters in joining us in speaking up for GMVs. This was more than evident with the thousands of objections submitted against the planning applications mentioned already and local legend Fatboy Slim pitching up to show his support for The Albert.

Without MVT there is a real risk to the future of all GMVs and the local scenes they support. This release is a fantastic opportunity to give something back and hear some awesome bands whilst doing so!”

David Gedge from indie giants The Wedding Present, and a Patron of MVT, explains why he was happy for the band to contribute a song to the project:

“I think it’s fair to say that, as a young band starting up in the 1980s, we were heavily reliant on a network of grassroots live music venues to help us obtain early exposure. And it’s heartening to see that there are still some excellent venues providing a breeding ground for new talent. It’s something we need to look after and nurture, which is why – when Goo Records approached us – we were happy to get involved and contribute a track. MVT – of which I am a patron – does great work.”

Dan Shepherd of Hutch, one of the other nine bands featured on the album, said:

“I’m not sure we would really exist without the live scene here in Brighton. Our following was first built playing live shows all around the city. Places like the Green Door Store really championed us and gave us a springboard. The idea of local solidarity translates to the whole scene really – it’s definitely a very friendly and supportive place to become a band. That’s why we were happy to be a part of this project and to donate a track.”

The album will be distributed on clear blue sea vinyl, on CD and on all digital platforms via Republic Of Music.

‘Alive By The Seaside’ tracklisting – Side A

The Wedding Present – ‘We All Came From The Sea’

Recorded live during the ‘At The Edge Of The Sea’ festival at Concorde 2 on 12th August 2023.

Hutch – ‘Slowest Creature (On Earth)’

Recorded live at Concorde 2 on 13th July 2023.

Canned Pineapple – ‘Bowie’

Recorded live during the ‘At The Edge Of The Sea’ festival at Concorde 2 on 12th August 2023.

Tinman – ‘Aviation’

Recorded live at The Hope & Ruin on 21st July 2023.

The Stanford Family Band – ‘On My Holiday’

Recorded live at The Green Door Store on 31st July 2023.

‘Alive By The Seaside’ tracklisting – Side B:

Welly – ‘Take 5’

Recorded live during the Goo Records Showcase Night at The Green Door Store on 23rd April 2023.

ĠENN – ‘Rohmeresse’

Recorded live at Komedia on 13th October 2023.

CLT DRP – ‘Nothing Clever, Just Feelings’

Recorded live at the CLT DRP album launch show at The Green Door Store on 8th September 2023.

Immersion – ‘Propulsoid’

Recorded live at The Rose Hill on 21 September 2023.

AtticOmatic – ‘Men With Money’

Recorded live during the 234 Festival at The Green Door Store on 25th September 2023.

About Goo Records:

Goo Records was founded in Brighton in the summer of 2022 by Tony Bartholomew and Dorian Rogers. The aim is to give new and emerging artists an opportunity to release physical editions of their music without being tied to onerous contracts. In an age where every song is a single, Goo aims to find proper single-worthy tracks and make them available on vinyl for fans and collectors. So far, they have released records with Welly, Canned Pineapple and Owners Club, and their next release is with The Stanford Family Band, slated for March 2024.

goorecords.com

About Music Venue Trust:

Music Venue Trust is a UK-registered charity which acts to protect, secure and improve Grassroots Music Venues. Created in January 2014, they aim to secure the long-term future of iconic Grassroots Music Venues such as Hull Adelphi, Exeter Cavern, Southampton Joiners, The 100 Club, Band on the Wall, Tunbridge Wells Forum etc.

These venues have played a crucial role in the development of British music over the last 40 years, nurturing local talent, and providing a platform for artists to build their careers and develop their music and their performance skills. Music Venue Trust works to gain recognition of the essential role these venues fulfil, not only for artist development but also for the cultural and music industries, the economy and local communities. They aim to preserve and improve venues, making them more efficient and improving the experience for performers and audiences. Long-term MVT plans to acquire the freeholds of as many of these vital venues as possible through the CCBS Music Venue Properties.

The team’s work is supported by a Board of Trustees, made up of professionals who are passionate about Grassroots Music Venues and their social, cultural and economic value. The Trustees voluntarily oversee the work of Team MVT, holding a legal responsibility for the charity’s conduct and fulfilment of its mission.

Music Venue Trust is a Charity registered with the Charity Commission of England and Wales, registration no: 1159846.

Music Venue Trust (Scotland) is a charity registered with the Office of the Scottish Charity.

www.musicvenuetrust.com