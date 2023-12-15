An alternative clothes store has applied for a 1am alcohol licence for a private members club with food.

Popstacular in North Road told Brighton and Hove News this week it no longer wants to progress with the plans – but the application, lodged on 21 November, has not been withdrawn.

Its asking for permission to open from 11am to midnight from Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 11pm on Sundays, with live music from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.

However, it has also asked permission to play recorded music and serve alcohol to members and guests from 11am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays – beyond the opening hours.

The application, lodged with Brighton and Hove City Council, is now open for consultation, with comments due by this Tuesday (19 December). East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police have been asked for comment.

You can find it by searching 2023/04580/LAPREN on the council’s licensing portal.