A student union women’s officer from Brighton is due to go on trial next summer for allegedly expressing support for Hamas a day after its militants entered Israel.

Today (Friday 15 December), Hanin Barghouthi, 22, of Eaton Grove, Hove, formally entered a not guilty plea to a charge of expressing support for the proscribed organisation on Sunday 8 October.

The charge alleges that she “expressed an opinion or belief” supportive of Hamas in a speech in the centre of Brighton in breach of the Terrorism Act 2000.

It is claimed that at the time she was “reckless as to whether a person to which the expression was directed would be encouraged to support such an organisation”.

Barghouthi appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker.

He set a date for a further plea and directions hearing on Friday 5 April.

The judge also set a provisional date for a trial at Kingston Crown Court over three days, starting on Monday 10 June.

Barghouthi, who was dressed all in black, was granted continued conditional bail.

Her bail conditions ban her from obtaining international travel documents or using a mobile phone not authorised by police unless in an emergency.

She was also ordered to live and sleep at her home address each night.