Moves are under way to stop drivers parking on the grass on the edge of a park.

Brighton resident Sylvia Davidson first spotted vehicles parked on the grass next to the access road used by council vehicles at Dyke Road Park in September.

There are pay to park bays along Dyke Road next to the verge where the vehicles are parked most days since Dr Davidson first spotted them.

Dr Davidson, vice-chair of Brighton and Hove Wildlife Forum, was frustrated to learn that there appears to be no law stopping pavement or verge parking after discussing the issue with the forum.

She said: “I think they view it as their own free private car park. It’s not as frequent a route for me these days but every weekday I’ve passed, one to three cars are parked there.

“It never used to get parked on and I’ve been walking past for over 20 years. Hopefully, some big boulders can be strategically placed.”

Conservative councillor Samer Bagaeen looked into what could be done to stop the vehicles parking on the grass as soon as he was aware of the situation.

Councillor Bagaeen, who represents Westdene and Hove Park ward on Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “I have heard from Cityparks (the council’s parks deprtment) that parking charge notices (PCNs) are not possible as the verge is not on-street parking.

“Officers have told me they are exploring using boulders or tree trunks to deter the drivers until they find a permanent solution.”

Labour’s lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins said: “Parking on the grass at Dyke Road Park is not permitted.

“However, we have a duty to maintain access for a small number of vehicles accessing businesses operating in the park.

“Our parks and legal teams are currently assessing the best long-term solutions for stopping drivers parking on the grass. Options under consideration include physical measures and enforcement.”

The council recently took action to prevent drivers parking without permission in St Peter’s Square, Brighton, by blocking access to the open space, using communal bins and fencing.