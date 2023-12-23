Two robbers threatened a delivery driver in a Brighton street before stealing his van, Sussex Police said yesterday (Friday 22 December).

The force also said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the suspected robbery of a delivery van in Brighton.

“An incident was reported in Wayland Avenue, Withdean, shortly before midday on Monday 18 December.

“The driver of a white Ford Transit van reported making a delivery before being approached by two men who threatened him with a weapon.

“They took the vehicle and left the area.

“Previously the vehicle had made a stop in Dyke Road before travelling towards Wayland Avenue via Tongdean Lane.

“The first suspect is described as a skinny white man, 5ft 8in, with short brown hair. He wore a brown jacket, yellow T-shirt and navy blue trousers, with a black beanie hat with a red 3M logo.

“The second suspect is a white man of athletic build, 5ft 8in, with short brown hair, wearing a blue denim jacket with a white wool collar trim, a white T-shirt, light blue trousers and a gold necklace.

“Witnesses or anyone in the area with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 488 of 18/12.”