As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Everyone loves a sinkhole story, and our most read article this month was about a big one which opeened up in East Street. It has now been filled in.

It’s been a long time since we had a Brighton Carnival and we’ll be waiting even longer after plans to combine it with Kemp Town Carnival this year were called off at the last minute.

In Hove, swimmers were called out of the sea by lifeguards after a patch of brown water was spotted off the beach near the King Alfred. But tests by the Environment Agency later concluded it wasn’t sewage, but an algal bloom.

One of Brighton’s biggest building project was brought to a temporary halt after a construction giant went bust. New contractors have now recommenced work at the Preston Barracks site.

And traffic stopped on the Lewes Road after a dramatic blaze broke out in a Brighton flat on a hot summer’s day.