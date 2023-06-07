A sinkhole has opened up in The Lanes in Brighton – exposing what appears to be some kind of tunnel underneath.

The hole in the road appeared yesterday in East Street, just outside the junction with Market Street.

A council spokesman said: “We have barriered off the sinkhole on East Street and made it safe.

“We don’t yet know what has caused it.

“Once we have carried out some excavation work an engineer will be able to investigate and arrange whatever repairs are needed.”

This picture was posted on Anthony Boden on Facebook, who speculated it could be a smugglers’ tunnel. Other people suggested it could be connected to air raid shelters, Brighton Pavilion or storm water line.

One poster said she thought it was an underground space where Hannington’s department store kept its mannequins.