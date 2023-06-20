Two major building projects in Brighton and Hove have been temporarily put on hold after a construction giant went into administration.

Henry Construction Projects was working on both Preston Barracks on Lewes Road and the Anston House site opposite Preston Park when it called in administrators earlier this month.

Residents living opposite Preston Barracks, where a new medical centre was meant to be built, say they now feel they are living in limbo



One resident of Saunders Park View said: “We’ve had our lives hugely impacted by noise and building work since 2018.

“One of the few benefits for this development for us was that there would be a new GP surgery, local shops and new social housing in a area which is impacted by social deprivation.

“Now none of this is happening, and empty unfinished buildings loom over our street for who knows how long! It feels like all our lives are in turmoil whilst we wait to see what’s going to happen.”



A spokesperson from Landsec-U+I said, “We were sorry to learn that Henry Construction has ceased to trade. We’re working with our partners to ensure we complete the development to the highest standard for all key stakeholders, as soon as possible.

“We are still aiming to open the medical centre in 2024.”

Brighton and Hove News contacted Southern Housing, which is delivering the social housing on the site, but did not receive a response.

Last year, two of Henry Construction Projects’ directors, Elizabeth and Mark Henry, were fined £20,000 each after failing to renew the licence for hoarding outside Brighton Rox, which Henry Construction Project Ltd had the contract to build.

Building materials were left on the pavement for many months.

Brighton and Hove News attempted to contact First Base Brighton, which is the sole developer for Anston House, or One Preston Park, now that Hyde Housing have pulled out of the project, but received no response.