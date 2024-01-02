Brighton and Hove has the highest levels of air pollution of any city in Britain, according to a new survey published today (Tuesday 2 January).

The claim was made the day after Brighton and Hove City Council brought in fines for drivers who leave their engines idling.

But in a BBC Sussex report on the prospect of fines, one campaigner accused the council of creating “congestion by design” by narrowing roads and junctions where free-flowing traffic would reduce pollution levels.

A commonly cited example is North Street, in Brighton, which is largely restricted to buses and taxis and has regularly been named as one of the most polluted streets in the country.

Critics have said that the problems in North Street worsened after the road was narrowed, preventing buses from passing each other at bus stops. The street is used by thousands of pedestrians and bus passengers each day.

Pollution levels have, however, fallen with the gradual switch from diesel engines to electric or hybrid models – a move reflected in the taxi fleet and more widely among drivers.

But emergency doctor Daniel Roberts told the BBC that more patients were suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma and that poor air quality was a factor.

Researchers analysed air quality data across the country and found that Brighton topped the list with “an alarming 11.5 micrograms per cubic meter of air”.

The analysis was commissioned by the tour operator Ski Vertigo which said: “These findings come at a crucial time when urban air quality is an increasingly pressing concern for residents, policymakers, and health professionals.

“The revelation of Brighton as the most air-polluted city is a call to action for both local authorities and residents.

“It’s crucial to understand the health implications of long-term exposure to poor air quality and to work collaboratively towards sustainable solutions.

“The report also highlights the need for increased awareness and proactive measures to mitigate air pollution.

“This includes promoting public transport, adopting cleaner technologies and enforcing stricter regulations on industrial emissions.

“For residents in these cities, especially those in Brighton, understanding the impact of air quality on health and taking personal steps to minimise exposure, such as using air purifiers at home or opting for greener modes of transport, is vital.”

According to the data, the top ten most polluted British cities, measured by micrograms per cubic meter of air, are

1 Brighton – 11.5

2 Cardiff – 10.7

3 Swansea – 10.5

4 Portsmouth – 10.4

5 Nottingham – 10.2

6 Bradford – 10

7 Bristol – 9.9

8 London – 9.6

9 Southampton – 9.4

10 Manchester – 9.3