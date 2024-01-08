Detectives have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a dog attack in a Brighton park.

The attack in Preston Park on 15 December caused an arm injury.

The picture was posted on Twitter by Brighton and Hove Police, who said: “Can you help us identify this person?

“We’d like to speak to them after a dog attacked a woman in Preston Park, causing an arm injury, on 15 December.

“Contact us online or via 101 if you can help, quoting reference 47230245234.”