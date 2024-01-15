Sainsbury’s said that it had no plans to close its branch in Portland Road, Hove, after the building’s owner was granted planning permission to extend the building.

Permission was granted by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee without debate last week.

The owner, FPC Convenience No 1 Limited, plans to merge two of the three premises at 123-129 Portland Road, Hove, into one larger shop while the other unit remains broadly unchanged.

The two shop units that would merge are currently occupied by Sainsbury’s and its smaller neighbour, the St Vincent De Paul charity shop.

The block also includes a Costa coffee shop which is largely unaffected by the plans.

Sainsbury’s said: “We are currently talking to our landlord about this planning application and whether it could affect our store. We’ll keep everyone updated.”

Sainsbury’s leases the site from FPC Convenience No 1, which is part of the Foundation Property and Capital business owned by Ben Lansman, 32, and Stephen Lansman, 63.

The Lansmans are, respectively, the son and brother of Jon Lansman, the Labour activist who founded Momentum.

Councillors passed the Lansmans’ application without debate when the council’s Planning Committee met at Hove Town Hall last Wednesday (10 January).

The proposed changes include rearranging the area that includes the bin store and cycle parking within a new extensions at the back of the property.

Neighbours sent in six objections which included complaints about flats built as part of a roof extension in 2022.

Foundation Property and Capital and St Vincent De Paul were approached for comment.