A Brighton MP says the renaming of his constituency to include an integral part of it “rights a historical wrong”.

Brighton Kemptown will become Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven from the next election.

It will also gain a handful of roads from the Brighton Pavilion constituency which make up the Pankhurst Estate to the north east of Hanover – including a road immortalised in the 2009 film Down Terrace.

The constituency’s sitting MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said: “After writing to the boundaries commission about this, I am delighted to include the name Peacehaven into my constituency.

“Those of you who receive my election leaflets will know I’ve been doing this for years but it was never in the formal name.

“This change rightly now recognises that the constituency crosses local authority boundaries with Peacehaven and Telscombe being the second largest combined town in Lewes District.

“This is something I am extremely proud of as a previous administrator for the East Sussex Youth Service and then as a Youth Participation Worker in Peacehaven, this name change rights a historical wrong.”

The change was ratified by Parliament in November last year.