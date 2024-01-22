Moulded by their Edinburgh surroundings, Swim School (stylized as ‘swim school’) absorb influence from a wide range of genres; from 90’s grunge to modern indie and dream-pop. The release of their 2021 critically acclaimed debut EP, ‘Making Sense Of Tt All’ saw vocalist and guitarist Alice Johnson enter the same space occupied by the likes of Ellie Rowsell (Wolf Alice) and Juliette Jackson (The Big Moon) – tackling delicate subjects with a vibrant yet evocative presence.

2021 also saw the band perform at Latitude Festival, All Points East and TRNSMT Festival, as well as support slots for Declan McKenna, The Snuts and Coach Party, and a storming live set for BBC Introducing.

2022 saw Swim School make another massive leap forward by signing to tastemaker LAB Records, and being praised by key titles including NME, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit, DORK, and Under The Radar, as well as having the sort of summer festival run that is the envy of many more established artists.

In amongst it all, they recorded their next EP (and first on LAB) ‘Duality’ with producer Iain Berryman (Wolf Alice, Arcade Fire, Kings Of Leon, Hozier). The first single from that EP was the haunting yet gripping ‘Kill You‘. The song showcases everything to love about Swim School – soaring guitar soundscapes, hooks galore and a massive chorus, and their ‘Delirious‘ single followed last year.

Swim School have started 2024 with a bang and on 12th January they dropped their brand new ‘Give Me A Reason Why’ single which you can find HERE. In support of this, the outfit have this morning announced that they are heading out on the debut headline tour which will see them play 11 times across the UK, with a local gig here in Brighton at the popular Green Door Store on 24th April. General sale tickets are set to go on sale this Friday 26th January, but fans can pre-register for tickets by visiting HERE.

This certainly goes without saying but Swim School are certainly the ones to watch!

linktr.ee/swimschool