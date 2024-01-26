Cheshire born singer, songwriter and guitarist, Jane Weaver of Kill Laura, Misty Dixon and solo fame, is recalibrating her singular journey in the British musical landscape with her most open-hearted, direct and intimate collection of material yet, in the form of forthcoming long-player ‘Love In Constant Spectacle’, which evokes spectacular imagery and distils the artists’ vision in its purest form, elevating her inimitable sound and poetic vision to new heights.

Recapturing the melancholy of her early work whilst propelling it forward, she sketches scenes as we watch new colours, shapes and languages emerge and fill the frame. ‘Love In Constant Spectacle’ sees her take measured steps towards a vivid, dreamlike record, that offers resolve in the face of life’s inevitability.

The foundations of Weaver’s sound are still evident – lush motorik drums, pulsating bass, custom modded synths and exotic fuzz pedals – but the stream is awash with scrabble piece poetry and Letraset lullabies leading to lush escapism, the free abandon that you’d associate with free jazz and the avant-garde. But, as determined and visionary as Weaver might be, ‘Love In Constant Spectacle’ wasn’t executed without assistance. Here we find a long mooted unison with Jane’s first ever producer, John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding), who has shared Weaver’s process in the surrounds of Rockfield Studios and Geoff Barrow’s Invada studio.

‘Love In Constant Spectacle’ is otherworldly, it is both intimate yet distant, a surrealist interpretation of the foundations that make us human – the stories and landscapes it paints are habitats of their own. A voyage into undisclosed pastures, it’s a heartfelt manifesto from an artist that continues to boundlessly evolve with each chapter in her career.

Purchase options for ‘Love In Constant Spectacle’ can be located HERE.

In support of this forthcoming album, Jane is heading out on tour across the UK this Spring, which includes an added concert at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on 1st May courtesy of local promoters Love Thy Neighbour. Tickets for this performance can be obtained from HERE and HERE.

Jane Weaver 2024 Live Dates:

18 April: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

19 April: Trinity Centre, Bristol

20 April: Arts Club, Liverpool

21 April: Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

23 April: Oran Mor, Glasgow

24 April: The Glasshouse, Gateshead

26 April: Band on the Wall, Manchester

28 April: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

29 April: Junction, Cambridge

30 April: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

01 May: Concorde 2, Brighton

02 May: Scala, London

09 May: Whelan’s, Dublin

10 May: Róisín Dubh, Galway

11 May: Dolans, Limerick, Ireland

12 May: Ulster Sports Bar, Belfast

23-26 May: Bearded Theory, Derbyshire

janeweavermusic.com