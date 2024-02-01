Police are appealing for information following an assault which was filmed on in the centre of Brighton.

One man is seen to be punching and kicking another man who is on the ground in dramatic footage.

The incident happened on the road in North Street outside The White Company shop on during Monday’s evening rush hour, blocking traffic.

A male voice is heard saying: “Tell me when you’ve had enough.”

Many people are seen passing by in the video.

Witnesses or anyone with information or footage have been asked to contact the police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a report of an assault in North Street, Brighton, at about 6.20pm on Monday, January 29.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police, quoting serial 1079 of 29/01.”