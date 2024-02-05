Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi will serve a touchline ban when the Seagulls play Tottenham Hotspur away next weekend.

De Zerbi was shown a third yellow card of the season by referee Simon Hooper during the 4-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (3 February).

The Albion boss felt that Palace debutant Daniel Munoz handled as he tried to prevent a Brighton attack after just seven minutes – and was booked for his reaction.

But the 44-year-old believes his squad will not be affected by his absence from the dugout next Saturday (10 February).

He said: “The yellow card was right. I forgot that with another yellow card I can’t be on the bench at Tottenham but my players can play without their coach there.”

Goals from Lewis Dunk – after just two minutes – Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte put Brighton 3-0 up by half-time.

Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for Palace but Joao Pedro sealed a thumping win for the hosts over their arch-rivals.

Injuries to Marc Guehi and Michael Olise compounded a rotten day for the Eagles.

Mateta told the Palace website: “Losing 4-1 in a derby is always hard. You have to keep going, is what I can say.

“They started well. They scored early. You know in the Premier League when they score early, away, it is hard.

“And they kept going and they played good and scored again. At 3-0 down in the first half, it was hard. We’ll just keep fighting and going.”