A police officer accused of causing the death of a man who was hit by a patrol car is facing a trial in the summer.

PC Christopher Corker, 40, is charged over the death of 27-year-old pedestrian Arthur Hölscher-Ermert in Peacehaven, in 2022.

Mr Hölscher-Ermert was struck by the vehicle just after 11.10pm on Saturday 30 April and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Today (Tuesday 6 February), Corker, of Shandon Road, Worthing, appeared at the Old Bailey in London.

He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth but was not asked to enter pleas.

He is charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Judge Richard Marks adjourned the plea hearing until Friday 10 May.

He also set a trial of up to three weeks from Monday 5 August at the Old Bailey.

The Sussex Police officer was granted continued unconditional bail.