Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a £16 million deal with Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjalland for the signing of Ibrahim Osman in the summer.

The Ghanaian winger will join the Seagulls when the transfer window opens later this year on a five-year contract that runs until June 2029.

Albion technical director David Weir said: “We’re looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim.

“He’s a young and exciting prospect but for now it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjalland where he is enjoying a good season.

“Once the current season is over and he’s had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England.”

The 19-year-old joined Nodsjalland from Ghana’s Right to Dream academy in January 2023, following the same pathway to Albion that was taken by Ivory Coast international Simon Adingra.

Ibrahim has made 29 appearances so far this campaign for the Danish side, scoring four goals and being credited with five assists.

Albion take on Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 3pm today (Saturday 10 February) with both Joao Pedro and Jack Hinshelwood among those our injured. Both scored in the 4-2 home win over Spurs in December.

Kaoru Mitoma is back though after returning from international duty with Japan at the Asian Cup.

Adingra is still away as his country, Ivory Coast, prepare to face Nigeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations tomorrow at 8pm. He scored a vital goal in the hosts’ 2-1 quarter-final win over Mali.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is serving a one-match touchline ban after he was booked for a third time this season during the 4-1 win against Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

Son Heung-Min and former Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma are both available for Spurs, having returned from international duty.

The hosts have had a good recent run of form in the Premier League, with five wins and two draws in their past eight games.

Brighton have won just three of their 11 away league matches this season, losing five.

The thrashing of Palace last Saturday was their first league win since the 4-2 triumph over Spurs at Falmer on Thursday 28 December.

Tottenham start the day fifth in the table, with 44 points from 23 matches. Albion, in eighth, have 35 points from the same number of games.