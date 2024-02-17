Former Brighton and Hove Albion technical director Dan Ashworth could be an influential figure as Manchester United’s sporting director, should he make the switch from Newcastle.

That’s the view of the former United and England defender Gary Neville who spoke out as speculation continued about a move from Newcastle United to Old Trafford.

The Reds are looking to fill the vacancy with an experienced head and are understood to have picked out Ashworth who has performed similar roles at the Football Association, Brighton and now at St James’ Park.

Neville and Ashworth worked together when the former was England’s assistant manager from 2012 to 2016.

He rates the 52-year-old as the kind of leader who could change the culture at Old Trafford alongside incoming chief executive Omar Berrada.

He told Sky Bet’s Stick to Football podcast: “If Dan does come in, I do think there’s a chance that the performance mentality will improve, the mentality that they do have, (it) could run through the club quite quickly.

“I’m not saying Dan is going to be a success at Manchester United but if you’ve got the guy in from Manchester City (Berrada) and now Dan Ashworth, at least you’ve got people in roles that belong, as they’ve not had that in the last 10 years.

“(With England) he started with the Under-21s, the Under-18s and with the women’s team. You think of the success of all those teams in recent years but that has been in the making for eight years and it all started when Dan came in.

“I’m not saying he’s responsible for what happened but he had a big influence with the FA. They were a terrible organisation from a professionalism point of view and I felt what he did, he put processes in place where they’re now structured and organised.”

Neville also stressed that Ashworth would expect significant power in a new backroom structure led by Ineos chair Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the club could be completed next week.

Neville added: “I’ve no doubt that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is trusting in Sir Dave Brailsford in finding the best CEO, the best sporting director, the best head of recruitment and the best coach.

“It looks like they’ve got the first two and the two yet to be sorted is the head of recruitment and the best coach but they’re doing it one by one.

“I suspect that if Dan Ashworth comes in, he’ll want authority at the club to be able to make decisions.”

Another individual understood to be of interest to United for their new-look set-up is Jason Wilcox, who is currently director of football at Southampton.

The 52-year-old joined the Sky Bet Championship side last summer from Manchester City where he worked his way up to the role of academy director during 11 years at the club.

Wilcox is understood to have a good relationship with incoming United chief executive Berrada from their time together at City but the PA news agency understands that no official approach has yet been made to Saints.

United’s immediate focus is on extending their unbeaten start to 2024 in their Premier League trip to Luton Town tomorrow (Sunday 18 February).

Ashworth took his seat in the directors box this afternoon as Newcastle were held 2-2 by manager Eddie Howe’s old club Bournemouth. The hosts saved a point with an equaliser in added time.