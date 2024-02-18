Days after six migrants were taken to hospital after being found in a lorry at Newhaven, a man is due to appear in court in Brighton charged with people smuggling.

The 42-year-old man is expected to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 19 February).

Anas Al Mustafa, of Heather Crescent, Swansea, was charged with assisting unlawful entry to the UK after migrants were found at the port on Friday.

Al Mustafa has been remanded in custody after his arrest until his court appearance.

On Friday, police said that two men had been arrested in connection with the incident, one on suspicion of people smuggling and the other on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Emergency services including ambulances, police and Border Force staff dealt with the incident.

Ferry operator DFDS, which runs services between Newhaven and the Normandy port of Dieppe previously said that migrants were found on board the Seven Sisters vessel.

The company said that immediate medical assistance was provided.

Security staff broke down a false wall in the back of the vehicle where the migrants were hidden.

They did this after workers on the ferry heard banging coming from the vehicle as the ferry was about to dock at Newhaven.