A 16-year-old boy charged with murdering a teenager is due to go on trial by jury at Brighton Crown Court today (Monday 19 February).

The boy, from Southwick, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court by video link on Friday 15 December.

He was charged with fatally stabbing 17-year-old Mostafa Momand in Queen’s Road, Brighton, on Thursday 5 October.

The young defendant has also been arraigned – or formally charged – with three other offences.

He denied threatening Steven Slark with a machete in Portland Road, Hove, in July.

He denied threatening the same man with a hammer in Southwick in August.

And he denied having a knife in Queen’s Road, Brighton, on the day when Mostafa Momand was fatally stabbed.

When he was arraigned, Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, remanded the boy in custody.

The trial will be presided over by a High Court judge, Sir Adam Constable, known as Mr Justice Constable.