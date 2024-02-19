A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a 16-year-old boy accused of the murder of a 17-year-old in Queen’s Road, Brighton.

The six men and six women took their oaths this morning (Monday 19 February) at Brighton Crown Court.

They are expected to spend the next two to three weeks trying the teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The trial is taking place before a high court judge – Sir Adam Constable also known as Mr Justice Constable.

The 16-year-old boy, from Southwick, has been charged with the murder of Mostafa Momand, 17, from Brighton, on Thursday 5 October.

The young defendant denies the charge and is also on trial for two other charges which he also denies.

He has been charged with threatening Steven Slark with a machete in Portland Road, Hove, in July.

And he has been charged with threatening the same man with a hammer in Southwick in August.

The boy, who appeared in the dock in a dark suit, dark tie and white shirt, has been remanded in custody.

Nathan Rasiah is expected to open the prosecution case tomorrow morning (Tuesday 20 February).

Balraj “Baz” Bhatia represents the defendant.