A new school canteen queueing system which gives priority to pupils with higher attitude scores has been criticised by parents.

Dorothy Stringer introduced the new rules for breaktime queueing for year 9 pupils yesterday after a trial with year 11.

Each child has been given a photo ID card with an attitude to learning (ATL) score from 1 to 6.

But parents say it could end up being a constant, public punishment for children with special educational needs – and could exacerbate eating disorders.

One parent said: “As a SEND specialist I’m quite shocked at the labelling and shaming of students based on subjective judgements of teachers.

“It’s not based on any educational research. It’s placing more pressure on anxious students. It will separate friendship groups.

“They haven’t informed parents or consulted.

“It’s such a negative step.”

Head Matt Hillier said: “The new pass system was introduced as a trial for Year 11 to improve our queuing system and ensure that all students can access the canteen safely in an orderly and timely manner. It only applies at breaktime and not at lunchtime.

“The new system has had a hugely positive impact with Year 11. It has removed any poor queuing behaviour, and all students gain access to the canteen quicker than they did with the old system, regardless of their Attitude to Learning (ATL).

“The system also recognises and rewards students who demonstrate a positive ATL in school.

“ATL is a score calculated for students across all of their subjects. Teachers take into account students’ SEN needs when allocating ATL and it is not linked to ability.

“The ATL is therefore not limited by a student’s SEN needs, and lots of our students with SEN needs gain high ATL scores. A small number of students with a specific need linked to canteen entry already have passes that allow them to bypass the queue.

“As the trial has been successful, we are now expanding the system to Year 9.”