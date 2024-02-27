A Brighton man strangled his ex-girlfriend during a row on a camping trip then threw her out of his van like a bag of rubbish, a jury was told.

Tom Verrall, 33, a bankrupt electrician, of Gordon Road, Fishersgate, admitted assaulting Millie Windsor, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH), but denied strangling her.

He also admitted stalking Miss Windsor but denied putting her in fear of violence or causing her serious alarm or distress.

After a four-day trial at Brighton Crown Court, though, the jury found him guilty of intentional strangulation and stalking, putting his former partner in fear of violence.

She gave evidence during the trial, telling the jury that Verrall had flipped her over so she was face down on the mattress in the back of his van and he pinned her down.

He put his hands over her nose and mouth so that she was unable to breathe and she said that, as soon as she could, “I just started screaming. I said he was trying to kill me.”

She said that he threw her out of the van “like a bag of rubbish” and chased after her but a nearby camper stood between the pair and Verrall went away.

Verrall, formerly of Lyminster Road, Brighton, sat looking down with his head in his hands as Miss Windsor recounted what happened.

In his own evidence, he admitted literally picking her up and throwing her out of his Transit van at a campsite near Steyning. She suffered a broken tooth and bruising.

The pair had been drinking and argued over whether Verrall had been honest with her when telling her that he risked going to prison for fraud after his business failed.

His business went bust during the coronavirus pandemic, he told the court, and he went bankrupt.

Even after they were no longer in a relationship, Miss Windsor had been a supportive friend and provided a listening ear, the jury was told.

The couple had lived together briefly, in Woodingdean, but their on-off relationship was volatile and she moved out.

After the campsite row, Verrall admitted trying to love-bomb Miss Windsor. But Shona Probert, prosecuting, said that his behaviour went well beyond that and had caused her genuine fear, alarm and distress.

The jury agreed.

The judge, Recorder William Featherby, remanded Verrall in custody to await sentence on Friday 19 April.