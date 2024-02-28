A private school in Hove has been rated inadequate by inspectors from Ofsted.

After an inspection in November, Drive Preparatory School was downgraded to the lowest rating, five years after it was rated good at its last inspection.

Inspectors identified shortcomings in the school’s approach to teaching reading, staff training and compliance with safeguarding and curriculum requirements.

However, the school’s headteacher Sue Parkinson says the report is a snapshot judgement about a safeguarding issue that was resolved quickly and the school has complained about the report.

Inspectors, Alice Roberts and Caroline Clarke, wrote in the report: “The school has no clear priorities at present.

“Staff training and development opportunities are very limited.

“Neither the headteacher, nor the proprietor demonstrate the knowledge and understanding necessary to carry out their roles effectively.

“The proprietor has not ensured effective governance arrangements are in place.”

The independent school for ages seven to 16, where fees range from £6,885 to £8,997 a year, has a history of working with pupils who have struggled in larger school environments.

While the independent school was commended for its smaller, home-like environment, the report noted the curriculum lacked clarity.

The report states: “The school relies too heavily on the expertise of individual teachers to ensure that pupils receive a good quality of education.

“The school has not considered carefully enough what pupils need to learn at each stage to be ready to begin their GCSE programme in Year 10.”

Recommendations for the school included for all staff to be trained in early reading instruction and safeguarding.

The school failed to meet independent school standards on the quality of education provided, the welfare, health and safety of pupils and the quality of leadership in and management of schools.

Around 40 percent of the school’s 46 pupils have an education, health and care (EHC) plan and some have a history of low attendance.

The report says that while the school’s environment has had a positive effect on attendance for some, the school’s efforts to improve attendance are not analysed and therefore leaders do not always know when strategies are working.

Sue Parkinson, headteacher, said: “The safeguarding issue did not involve anybody coming to the school and did not involve any child getting harmed. It’s as simple as that.

“If any school has got a safeguarding concern – and ours are sorted, literally immediately, it didn’t involve any changes – then leadership and management automatically gets a judgement of inadequate.

“Also, we feel that Ofsted didn’t understand the actual nature of the school. It’s a snapshot judgement and it focuses on primary age children, but we’re 90 percent secondary.

“We can only just wait and see what the results of that review is, and we’ll have to put up with obviously an inadequate judgement.

“We’ve had a good record of doing well, and people actually loving having their children here so you’ll always get somebody that doesn’t agree with that.

“It’s a job that I’ve been doing for a long time. I’ve been here 26 years. I love this job and the parents are fantastic. The children are even more fantastic.”

The school’s previous Ofsted inspection from February 2019 rated the school as good.

You can read the full inspection report by Ofsted here: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50240439