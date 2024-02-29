Following the news of their underplay show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire selling out, Caravan Palace have announced a 6-date UK tour including a show at Brighton Dome and further dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Nottingham, and London. Tickets for all dates will go on sale (tomorrow) Friday 1st March at 10am from HERE and tickets for the Brighton Dome concert will also be available from HERE.

Taking their show on the road, world renowned for its hybrid band-and-electronics set up, the group said they are ecstatic to be, “presenting the songs from our new album, as well as giving the earlier tracks a bit of a revamp.” People who have caught one of their explosive concerts at the likes of Glastonbury, Somerset House, Coachella, or any number of venues over the years will understand how much of an exciting prospect this is, as their approach to their live sound sees an expanded array of all playing, all dancing band members that bleed infectious energy.

Singles released so far from the forthcoming album ‘Gangbusters Melody Club’ (order HERE) once again prove the group has a formidable digital presence. The animated video for ‘Mirrors’ joins the array of Caravan Palace videos with combined YouTube views of over a billion. Additionally, the group recently topped 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their continued online success sees their music soundtrack over a million video creations on TikTok and YouTube Shorts alone.

As the momentum and anticipation for their fifth album grows ever larger, Caravan Palace’s 15-year reign across genre-defying house music has seen them as beloved in the mainstream as in the underground electronic circuit. Their continued dedication to innovating and developing their sound has taken them on a journey from their offbeat beginnings soundtracking vintage TV, to their early work heavily inspired by jazz and big band, all the way through to now, where their combination of hedonistic dance music with virtuosic use of instrumentation provides an irresistible listen for music fans across the board.

Caravan Palace UK tour dates, 2024:

Wed 16 Oct 2024 Glasgow O2 Academy

Thu 17 Oct 2024 Manchester Albert Hall

Fri 18 Oct 2024 Bristol O2 Academy

Sun 20 Oct 2024 Nottingham Rock City

Mon 21 Oct 2024 London Roundhouse

Tue 22 Oct 2024 Brighton Dome

www.caravanpalace.com