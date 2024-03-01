People in Brighton and Hove are being urged to sponsor Ukrainian refugees as the country’s war with Russia enters its third year.

At events marking the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, Brighton and Hove City Council’s Ukrainian refugee co-ordinator Aime Ndongozi said that the number of sponsors had fallen since 2022.

At All Saints Church, in Hove, he said: “I’m calling for more residents to come forward to host refugees. They are still needed.”

He was speaking as the church hosted a special event to celebrate Ukrainian resolve and help the country’s war effort at the weekend.

On Saturday (24 February), a demonstration at the Palace Pier, in Brighton, was followed by a candlelit vigil at the Peace Statue, in Hove.

And on Sunday, exhibitions and musical performances celebrated Ukrainian culture and documented Russian atrocities since Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded on Thursday 24 February 2022.

Since then, at least 630 people have come to Brighton and Hove under the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, which has recently been extended for another 18 months.

Currently, there are about 300 Ukrainians in the city and the number of hosts is about 180. Hosts receive £750 a month, with the scheme costs underwritten by a central government grant.

Mr Ndongozi said that the council was souping up its help – by starting a scheme to help Ukrainian refugees to rent properties, rather than lodge with a sponsor, and get help finding a job or setting up their own business.

Visitors to All Saints, who included Brighton and Hove mayor Jackie O’Quinn, were able to see at first hand how Ukrainians and their British supporters are backing the war effort.

Dog food tins are being turned into candles for the trenches with the judicious use of cardboard filler which has wax melted over it. And strips of camouflage are sown into netting for transport to the front lines.

British volunteers detailed how they take medical aid to Ukraine – regularly driving to close to the front lines.

To find out more about sponsoring Ukrainian refugees, contact the Community Hub on 01273 293117, and select option two.